Zimbabwean Singer Linda Mudzenda Stuns on Britain’s Got Talent, Earns Golden Buzzer

London — Zimbabwean singer Linda Mudzenda has captured the hearts of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) judges and audiences alike with a powerful performance that secured her a coveted golden buzzer.

Her moving rendition of You Say by Lauren Daigle left the panel in awe, prompting judge Alesha Dixon to send her straight to the finals.

The 21-year-old, who now lives in Bedford, England, dedicated her performance to her mother, Susan, revealing that her participation in the competition is driven by a deep desire to provide a better life for her. “The reason I’m here, working so hard, is because of my mum,” Linda shared.

“She sacrificed so much for me to pursue my passion for music. If I win, she will be the first person I thank with the prize money. I want to make sure she can finally relax.”

Born and raised in Harare, Zimbabwe, Linda grew up in a household of six siblings. Her mother, a single parent, worked tirelessly to provide for them. “It was tough, but my mum did everything she could to take care of us. We got through it together,” she said.

Linda moved to the UK two years ago in pursuit of a better future, but her journey was far from easy. In the months leading up to her BGT audition in Blackpool, she faced significant challenges, including housing insecurity, work-related struggles, and health issues. “Two months before my audition, I didn’t have a place to stay. I was having difficulties at work and was also facing a potential operation,” she revealed. “Being on stage was a moment of relief. It was the joy I hadn’t experienced in months. I almost fell into depression, but I managed to overcome it. That’s why my performance was so emotional.”

She smashed it, didn’t she? People back home laugh at us for jobs of “washing backs of old people”, but in a land of great opportunities, there are always available avenues to explore the use of our skills and talent and triumph. Well done Linda!! pic.twitter.com/doNIbM0Yfx — Bla B (@bla_bidza) March 30, 2025

Linda has also been battling health concerns, including a pre-diabetic condition and a cyst on her left side, which doctors are still assessing for potential surgery. However, she remains optimistic. “Now everything is better. I found a stable place to stay, work is improving, and I’m managing my health through diet. BGT came at the perfect time,” she said.

For Linda, appearing on BGT is the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. “Growing up in Zimbabwe, I watched Britain’s Got Talent on YouTube all the time. When people asked me about my biggest dream, I always said it was to be on that stage. I believed I would move to the UK and make it happen one day,” she said.

Her musical journey began in church, where she sang alongside her sisters at the age of 10. By 16, she was collaborating with gospel artists worldwide. She is now working on her own music and plans to release her first single this autumn.

Judge Alesha Dixon was so moved by Linda’s performance that she personally spoke to her on stage after hitting the golden buzzer. “She told me I deserved to be here and that everything I had been through was worth it for this moment,” Linda recalled.

Now, as she prepares for the BGT finals, Linda hopes to use her platform to launch a professional music career. “Winning BGT and gaining international recognition would be a dream come true. It would allow me to reach a bigger audience, release more music, and eventually tour with my own sound.”

With her raw talent, resilience, and heartfelt story, Linda Mudzenda is fast becoming a fan favourite on Britain’s Got Talent. As she advances in the competition, all eyes will be on her to see if she can take home the ultimate prize and turn her dreams into reality.

