The “All My Friends” singer left RCA Records in February, following the much-delayed release of ‘Joyride’, and after taking some time to herself she went through “a lot of changes” and admitted she now feels “inspired and free” to make the music she wants to make.

In an video updating her fans posted on Instagram, the 26-year-old star said: “I know that I have been quiet for a minute, I’ve been in my cave, I’ve been working … but I am so inspired lately and feeling so free throughout the last year and a little bit more.

“I’ve been going through a lot of changes.

“Creatively, I just feel like I needed to go through what I went through in order to be the person that I am today and to get back to my roots.

“It’s so f***ing crazy. You pretty much put your heart and soul and emotions into all these songs and then you put them out there for the world to judge and tear down and pick apart. It’s terrifying and it can really mess with your head.

“You know, f*** the system. F*** anyone who tries to put you in a box and tries to limit you and tries to tell you that you can’t be this and that, that you have to be this or that.

“Music and art are supposed to be these wonderful beautiful things that bring people joy and happiness, and that’s really why I started making music in the first place – to give people something that means something to them.

So thank you for allowing me to do that.

“I love you, bye.”

She captioned the post: “I’m back and I’m better.”

The track-listing for ‘Songs For You’ is as follows:

1. ‘Feelings’

2. ‘Life’s Too Short’

3. ‘Hopscotch’

4. ‘Stormy Weather’

5. ‘Save Room For Us’

6. ‘Story Of Us’

7. ‘Die a Little Bit’ ft. Ms Banks

8. ‘Perfect Crime’

9. ‘Cash Race’

10. ‘Link Up’

11. ‘Touch & Go’ ft. 6LACK

12. ‘Know Better’

13. ‘You’

14. ‘So Much Better’ ft. G-Eazy