YouTubers prove that royal commentators lie about Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry

British YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners have released a video in which they appear to have convinced four royal commentators to give their opinion on the interview between Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The catch though is that the commentators spoke about the interview before it was even aired.

The YouTube duo, who have more than a million subscribers, paid the queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, editor of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, and royal commentators Richard Fitzwilliams and Victoria Arbiter from CNN to give their opinions.

They set up a fake production company and told the experts in question that they would be broadcasting a post-interview analysis.

Josh and Archie start the video by saying: “No one has actually seen what Meghan and Harry have to say.

Instead, the airwaves are full of royal experts influencing public opinion by giving their views into the soap opera of the decade.”

The four were told that their comments would be published immediately after the interview was broadcast.

They all gave comments and shared opinions as if they had seen the interview when in fact they had not.

“In the interview, to my mind, this was an actress giving one of her great performances. From start to finish, Meghan was acting,” said Seward.

Fitzwilliams said that Winfrey “gave them an easy ride. She was totally sympathetic, and there was a great deal in it that the palace will find deeply concerning”.

The queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter was asked how he felt about Meghan talking about “Balham Donkey Sanctuary” and he responded by citing her love of animals. Meghan’s love for animals was not included in any teaser videos released.

The commentators spoke about Meghan’s extremely strong language to describe her relations with members of the royal household.