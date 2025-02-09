Ye Continues To Target Jews – And Gets Massive Amount Of New Followers

Spread the love

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has once again ignited a firestorm on social media with a series of inflammatory posts targeting Jewish people and touching on a range of controversial topics. Despite the backlash, the rapper’s follower count on X (formerly Twitter) has surged, gaining over 100,000 new followers in just 24 hours.

As of yesterday, Ye had approximately 32.9 million followers. Today, that number has climbed to over 33 million, a significant increase that highlights the polarizing nature of his online presence. Over the past 72 hours, Ye has unleashed a torrent of incendiary messages, including declarations of admiration for Adolf Hitler, criticisms of the Me Too movement, and derogatory remarks about Jewish women.

In one post, Ye stated, “JEWS WERE BETTER AS SLAVES YOU HAVE TO PUT YOUR JEWS IN THEIR PLACE AND MAKE THEM INTO YOUR SLAVES.” This latest outburst has drawn widespread condemnation, adding to the controversy surrounding his previous antisemitic remarks.

Ye also took aim at modern fashion standards and his children’s education. “When I do fashion shows, I don’t use fat people,” he wrote.

“I don’t like how they look in clothes, and they look even worse out of clothes.” He followed up with a complaint about his children’s schooling, declaring, “My kids’ school sucks.”

Despite the outrage generated by his posts, Ye’s follower count continues to grow, underscoring the complex dynamics of social media, where controversy often translates into increased visibility and engagement.

In addition to facing public backlash, Ye claimed that someone had threatened his children in response to his posts. While he did not reveal the identity of the individual, he alleged that the person threatened to harm his daughter, North West.

Ye’s recent social media activity comes just days after his headline-grabbing appearance at the Grammy Awards, where he and his wife, Bianca Censori, made waves with their bold fashion choices. However, the rapper’s online behavior has since overshadowed the event, reigniting debates about accountability, free speech, and the influence of public figures.

As Ye continues to dominate conversations on X, his unfiltered and often provocative posts serve as a reminder of his polarizing presence in both the music industry and pop culture. While his growing follower count suggests that his influence remains strong, the backlash to his latest remarks highlights the ongoing challenges of addressing harmful rhetoric in the digital age.

IM REPOSTING THIS I DONT THINK IT WAS FAIR TO HAVE IT TAKEN DOWN THIS WAS SENT TO MY WIFE YESTERDAY PEOPLE THREATENING TO KILL MY CHILDREN pic.twitter.com/AUiTCZcaV1 — ye (@kanyewest) February 9, 2025

Source: AllHipHop

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...