World mourns Tuku

The world continues to mourn Zimbabwe’s legendary musician, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi who died yesterday at the Avenues Clinic in Harare after being ill for some time.

Below we publish some of the tweets that are trending following the passing on of Tuku.

MORGAN HERITAGE‏Verified account @morganheritage 18 hours ago

We were privileged to share the stage with the great Tuku & have the honor of meeting him in person. He was a giant of a musician & so humble at the same time. We pray the legacy of this great musician lives on forever. Our prayers go out to the family of Oliver Mtukudzi #RIP

BBC News Africa‏Verified account @BBCAfrica

Legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died at the age of 66. He passed away this afternoon at the Avenues Hospital in Harare. https://bbc.in/2DtgStU #RIPOliverMtukudzi

Jacob G Zuma‏ @PresJGZuma 6 hours ago

I am deeply saddened by the passing of the legend, Oliver Mtukudzi. His music has carried us through some of our darkest and happiest times, it has also united us across borders. I would like to extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends. Zorora murugare, dear Tuku.

Democratic Alliance‏Verified account @Our_DA 17 hours ago

We join the people of Zimbabwe and the world’s jazz fraternity in mourning the death of world-renowned jazz legend, Oliver Mtukudzi. His untimely passing leaves a void that will not be easy to fill. Rest In Peace ‘Tuku‘!

Economic Freedom Fighters‏Verified account @EFFSouthAfrica 5 hours ago

The EFF sends heartfelt condolences on the passing of the beloved musician, philanthropist and human rights activist Oliver Mtukudzi who was affectionately known as Tuku to many of his supporters. May his soul Rest in Revolutionary Peace. Usaore moyo Zimbabwe, Mwari anewe!

#RegisterToVoteEFF‏ @MbuyiseniNdlozi 18 hours ago

So it seems, our hearts will not rest from the torture of death- 2019’s very first act is to cut us with the sword of death from the genuine joy in our midst. In Oliver Tuku Mtukudzi, we stood tall with an eternal pride in our musical heritage; how shall we rest when heroes fall?

CNN Breaking News‏Verified account @cnnbrk 16 hours ago

Zimbabwean music legend Oliver Mtukudzi, popularly known as Tuku to his fans, is dead https://cnn.it/2Wc4WUG

SteveBikoFoundation‏Verified account @BikoFoundation 19h19 hours ago

The Steve Biko Foundation has learnt with deep sadness of the passing of Zimbabwean legendary musician and philanthropist, Oliver Mtukudzi. We send our deepest heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire people of Zimbabwe. May his soul Rest In Peace (RIP).

Peter Ndoro‏Verified account @peterndoro 16 hours ago

I am hugely sad today . Losing iconic musician and human rights activist #OliverMtukudzi on the 1st anniversary of #HughMasekela passing. Tuku’s years and years of people centred music will remain a joy for decades to come. #Nematambudziko

Mwanawasa Foundation‏ @LMF_ZM 1 hour ago

#RIPOliverMtukudzi Did you know Oliver Mtukudzi was one of President Levy Mwanawasa’s favorite musicians? One of Levy’s old time favorites was the song ‘Todii’ and he would often be heard singing along; ‘what shall we do?’ Rest In Peace #Tuku. #Zimbabwe #Zambia #RIPTuku #Africa

Sweden in Zimbabwe‏Verified account @SwedeninZW 17 hours ago

A STAR HAS LEFT US Our condolences go out to the Mtukudzi family & the nation on the passing of the legend, superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi. His music, unwavering dedication and commitment in achieving #genderequality& ending #childmarriages will be greatly missed #. MHSRIP

Standard Bank Arts‏Verified account @StandardBankArt 18h18 hours ago

We wish to send our condolences and thoughts to the friends, fans and family of Oliver Mtukudzi. The passing of Tuku, as he was popularly known, marks a great loss to the industry. We cherish the memories of the times we’ve shared with him as headline act at both #SBJOJ and #SBJF

UNDP Zimbabwe‏ @UNDPZimbabwe 9 hours ago

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. Your life’s footprints will forever be imprinted on our hearts, Samanyanga. Superstar musician & #peace advocate. Our deepest sympathies & sincere condolences to @TukuOfficial‘s family, fans & entire nation.

Al Jazeera English‏Verified account @AJEnglish

Tributes pour in for Zimbabwean Afro-jazz legend Oliver Mtukudzi https://aje.io/au7nj

SABC News Online‏Verified account @SABCNewsOnline

BREAKING NEWS: Legendary Jazz Musician Oliver Mtukudzi has passed on

4:34 PM – 23 Jan 2019

SABC News Online Retweeted

Sedibeng Maidi‏ @MaidiSedibeng 5 hours ago

Two World Best Meet Again. Can’t Imagine The Sounds They Playing Wherever They Are. #OliverMtukudzi#Freshbreakfast #sabcnews #Zimbabwean #Tuku #thobelafm

President of Zimbabwe‏Verified account @edmnangagwa 15 hours ago

Today we said goodbye to a true patriot. Oliver Mtukudzi, your voice has given us comfort during difficult times, and will remain with us for posterity. Rest in peace comrade.

Nick mangwana‏ @nickmangwana 7 hours ago

Devastated by the untimely departure of a fellow Samanyanga. Before his tragic death Dr Mtukudzi had agreed to be on the ZBC Board to be announced by Minister Mutsvangwa. We believed he was going to add insight & value on content and entertainment issues. RIP Zhou Samanyanga

Tom Deuschle‏ @tomdeuschle 15 hours ago

We are deeply saddened by the death of Zimbabwe’s music legend and friend Oliver Mtukudzi. Tuku’s life and music has permeated the world! For the believer, we know that absence from the body means being in the presence of our Lord. He will be sorely missed! #Tuku

Prof. Mthuli Ncube‏ @MthuliNcube 18 hours ago

#Zimbabwe has lost a legend and a global icon. Rest In Peace Samanyanga. #RIPOliverMtukudzi

Air Zim Official‏ @FlyAirZimbabwe 18 hours ago

RIP to our nations musical legend ‘Samanyanga’ Oliver Mtukudzi, you touched millions of people with your music all over the world and your music will live on in our hearts. #RIPTuku

Trevor Dongo‏ @Trevor_Dongo 19 hours ago

Our music industry will never be the same without this iconic legend we just lost! I was planning to work with him on my 2019 project but unfortunately it’s never going to happen.MHSRIP Nzou Samanyanga @TukuOfficial