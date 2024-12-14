Wiz Khalifa Weighs In on Drake’s Lawsuit and Kendrick Lamar Feud, Predicts Reconciliation

Spread the love

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has shared his candid thoughts on the ongoing feud between rap heavyweights Drake and Kendrick Lamar, including Drake’s recent legal action against Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG).

Speaking on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the “Roll Up” rapper expressed both approval and scepticism about the drama unfolding in the rap world.

A Battle Long Overdue

When asked about his initial reaction to the feud earlier this year, Wiz Khalifa seemed pleased to see two of the industry’s biggest names openly clashing.

“About time,” Wiz said. “I’m tired of [people] acting like they’re cool with each other. And you know they’re not.”

He applauded the candidness of the rivalry, adding, “Just speak how you really feel, bro. Like, [forget] it.”

Drake’s Legal Move: Smart or Strategic?

The feud took a legal turn when Drake filed a complaint accusing Spotify and UMG of conspiring to boost Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” While some might see this as an extreme move, Wiz wasn’t surprised.

“Nah, I mean, that sounds like a Drake move to me,” Wiz said with a sly grin. “He’s a musician and a businessman in my eyes. If he’s not in the public eye winning musically, he’s going to get a win wherever he can. It’s a smart thing to do.”

Wiz also suggested that Drake’s legal manoeuvring could be part of a larger strategy, hinting that the feud might be more calculated than it appears.

Industry Rivalry or Performance Art?

The Pittsburgh native likened the feud to professional wrestling, suggesting that the apparent animosity might not last.

“This is also like wrestling,” he explained. “The same people who are arguing can be cool instantly. Don’t get too caught up on the animosity part.”

Despite his acknowledgement of the competitive nature of the industry, Wiz predicted that the feud would end on a positive note.



“This is how it goes in the industry,” he said. “But in general, people will be hugging later.”

A Calculated Game

As the rivalry continues to dominate headlines, Wiz Khalifa’s perspective offers a unique insight into the dynamics of the rap game. Whether Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud is genuine or performative, one thing is certain: the drama is keeping fans and critics alike captivated.

Source: Club Shay Shay Podcast, AllHipHop

