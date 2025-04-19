Wiz Khalifa Takes Credit For Getting Snoop Dogg’s Kids High Before Dad

Spread the love

PITTSBURGH – Rapper Wiz Khalifa has stirred controversy after revealing he was the first to get Snoop Dogg’s children high during the filming of their 2012 cult-classic stoner comedy Mac & Devin Go to High School.

Speaking during an interview with DJ Whoo Kid while promoting his new album Kush + Orange Juice 2, Khalifa made the eyebrow-raising claim without specifying which of Snoop’s children he was referring to.

“I did that to Snoop Dogg’s kids,” Khalifa said casually, referring to the period during the filming of the weed-centric movie. “We were shooting High School, the movie, and [Snoop] was out of the trailer doing his part. He came back and was like, ‘Y’all little m************ is high.’”

At the time the film was released in 2012, Snoop Dogg’s children were still in their teens: Cordé Broadus was 17, Cordell Broadus was 15, Julian Broadus was 13, and Cori Broadus was just 12. Given that filming occurred before the movie’s release, it is likely they were even younger during production.

Wiz Khalifa, real name Cameron Thomaz, reflected on the moment, saying, “I thought they had already smoked though. I’m like, ‘These are Snoop’s kids. Of course, they smoke.’ They got high with me first.”



Snoop Dogg shares three children — Cordé, Cordell, and Cori — with his longtime wife Shante Broadus. Julian is his eldest child from a previous relationship.

The revelation has sparked mixed reactions across social media, with some fans expressing concern over the apparent normalisation of underage cannabis use, while others see it as just another wild tale from the weed-loving rap duo.

Wiz Khalifa’s new project Kush + Orange Juice 2 marks the 15th anniversary of his breakout 2010 mixtape. The sequel features production from DJ Quik, Cardo, and Juicy J, with guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign and Problem.

Despite the controversy, Khalifa continues to celebrate cannabis culture through both his music and personal brand, remaining one of hip-hop’s most vocal marijuana advocates.

