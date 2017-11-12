Winky D goes political?

In recent years, artists such as Sulumani Chimbetu and Jah Prayzah have been accused of meddling in politics through their songs.

However, the two have vehemently denied being political and said they are simply being artistic – it is most likely the same response Winky D will give after dropping his latest single ‘Dzemudanga’ yesterday.

In the track Winky speaks of how disputes between friends can be perceived differently in the public eye and the dangers of one picking a side when these “friends” are fighting.

“Panotungana dzemudanga ma1 anenge atanga hapana anoda kuitwa mhuru vave kuratidzana hu bhuru,” states part of the chorus to the track.

“…uchamhanya ne bhuru ripi uchaziva sei kuti iri riri weak sezvo achifurira pamwe chete…,” continues the song.

What the chanter narrates is similar to what is happening in the ruling party, Zanu PF.

There is lot of pandemonium beleaguering the revolutionary party due to factionalism as some of the members are flexing their muscles to position themselves as the best candidates to take the reigns after President Mugabe.

Moving on, the song is not really hard-hitting. It’s similar to his collaboration with Buffalo Souljah, ‘Rugare’.

It is just fine but for it to challenge chart topping tracks such as ‘Pamamonya Ipapo’ will require a miracle. But since its Winky D, anything is possible.

For his fans who have bee waiting to see if he will drop an album or will go the singles route, it has been confirmed that the album will drop on February 18, 2018.

Take a listen to the song here: