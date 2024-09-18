Whitney Houston’s Iconic 1994 South African Concert to Hit Theaters This Fall

Spread the love

Whitney Houston’s historic 1994 performance in South Africa, held after President Nelson Mandela’s election, is set to make its theatrical debut this fall. The concert, titled “The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban),” has been fully remastered and will premiere in cinemas on October 23, according to a statement from Houston’s estate, Sony Music Entertainment, and Trafalgar Releasing.

This special release will showcase Houston’s never-before-seen concert from Durban, one of three shows she performed in South Africa that year. The screening precedes the launch of a live album, also titled “The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban),” slated for release on November 8.

Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law and executor of the Whitney Houston estate, expressed her excitement about the film’s release, emphasizing the significance of the concert in Houston’s career. “She loved South Africa, she loved the people, and she loved Nelson Mandela. This concert is one of the most consequential concerts of her career,” said Houston. “We are thrilled to release this film not only to her fans but to the people of South Africa and its new generation.”

In 1994, Whitney Houston performed in Durban, Johannesburg, and Cape Town as part of a series of concerts celebrating the end of apartheid and Mandela’s presidency. These performances, held in a newly unified South Africa, drew more than 200,000 attendees and helped raise funds for South African children’s charities through Houston’s foundation.

The concert footage has been enhanced with 4K video and improved audio for the theatrical release, which will be shown in over 900 cinemas across more than 25 countries.

Rickey Minor, Houston’s long-time musical director, reflected on the profound impact of the concerts. “It was my first time in South Africa, and I don’t think that I was truly prepared for how this trip would change me forever,” he said. “The energy was electric, and the audience was incredible as we celebrated the end of apartheid. Whitney shared her love and shined her light.”

Earlier that year, Houston had won three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for The Bodyguard soundtrack. Her timeless hit “I Will Always Love You” earned her Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

A global music icon, Houston sold over 200 million records and won six Grammy Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, and two Emmy Awards during her 25-year career. The live album accompanying the concert film will feature some of her most beloved songs, including “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “I Have Nothing,” and “Greatest Love of All.” It will also include the previously unreleased track “Love Is.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, praised the enduring significance of Houston’s performance in Durban. “The message of hope and unity from the Durban, South Africa performance is still as relevant today as it was 30 years ago,” he said. “Fans are going to be blown away by how powerful this is on the big screen.”

Houston’s concert film serves as a poignant reminder of her remarkable talent and her role in celebrating South Africa’s historic moment of unity and freedom.

Source: AP

