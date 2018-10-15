WATCH: Will Smith recalls when Jada ‘cried for 45 consecutive days’

Will Smith felt he was “failing miserably” in his marriage when his wife “cried 45 days in a row”.

The 50-year-old actor opened up about a tough point in his 21-year relationship with actress Jada Pinkett Smith while appearing on her Facebook Watch show ‘Red Table Talk’ alongside their daughter Willow, 17, and his mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

Speaking to Willow, in a preview clip, Will said: “There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight, I started keeping track.”

Jada jokingly replying that he “missed somedays.”

Will continued: “Every morning, I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.”

Jada’s Red Table Talk has revealed a lot of intimate moments about life with her famous family, which also includes 20-year-old Jaden.

In the first episode of the show, Willow even admitted her first introduction to sex was walking in on her parents when she was younger.

She said: “My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy.

“It was in Utah … not Utah. Aspen. I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?’ The room, it was dark. You know what I’m saying? It was silhouetted.”

The family have also discussed Adrienne’s heroin addiction on the show.

Jada previously said: “I think I didn’t find out my mother was addicted to heroin until I was in my teens. I could tell when my mother was high. She couldn’t make it on time to pick me up from school. Or she’s nodding off, falling asleep in the middle of something. You just realise, oh, that’s not being tired, that is like, a drug problem.

“Alcoholism and drug addiction runs through my family, and I’ve had my own addictions that I’ve had to get over. It just made me realise that really great people just get caught up.”