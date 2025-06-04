Watch: Jah Prayzah Leaves Shaggy, Costi, Nicky Jam, Sean Paul, and Kat DeLuna Speechless With Mbira Music Magic

Spread the love

Zimbabwean music sensation Jah Prayzah continues to captivate global audiences — this time stunning Grammy-nominated super producer Costi Ionita with the timeless sounds of the mbira during a relaxed backstage session on his world tour in Germany.

By Tina Musonza

The impromptu musical encounter took place during a tour stop where the two artists shared a creative session. Costi, renowned for producing global hits for international superstars like Shaggy, Nicky Jam, Sean Paul, and Kat DeLuna, was visibly moved by the haunting and intricate tones of Zimbabwe’s iconic traditional instrument.

A short clip of the moment — now circulating on social media — shows Costi watching intently as Jah Prayzah effortlessly plucks the mbira. As the melodies unfold, Costi’s expression shifts from curiosity to awe, before he exclaims with amazement, “What is this magic?”

“This is unlike anything I’ve ever heard — it’s spiritual, it’s alive, it speaks to your soul,” said Costi, describing the mbira performance. “It’s no wonder this sound has endured for centuries. I’m inspired.”

Jah Prayzah, whose signature sound fuses Afropop, traditional Zimbabwean music, and international influences, is no stranger to cross-cultural collaborations. But this session with Costi — a musical architect behind global chart-toppers — could signal the beginning of something special.

“This was more than just a jam session,” Jah Prayzah later posted. “It was a meeting of hearts through music — two worlds, one beat.”

Watch as @jahprayzah blows Costi away with the magic of the mbira.

Grammy-nominated super producer Costi — the genius behind hits for Shaggy, Nicky Jam, Sean Paul & more — was left speechless by Zimbabwe’s own Jah Prayzah during a chill session on the global star’s world tour. pic.twitter.com/F9q9tvMUr8 — earGROUND ® (@earGROUNDmedia) June 4, 2025

The mbira, often referred to as the “thumb piano,” is a key symbol of Zimbabwean identity. Used historically in spiritual ceremonies and traditional storytelling, it is now enjoying a renaissance on the global stage thanks to artists like Jah Prayzah, Hope Masike, and Mokoomba, who are modernising its sound without losing its cultural essence.

This encounter is yet another milestone in Jah Prayzah’s meteoric rise as a musical ambassador for Zimbabwe. Known for his electrifying live performances, emotionally powerful lyrics, and signature military-themed aesthetic, the award-winning singer has earned critical acclaim not only in Africa but internationally.

His most recent album, “Chiremerera”, debuted to enthusiastic fanfare and continues to make waves across streaming platforms. Critics have praised Jah Prayzah’s ability to maintain his deep Zimbabwean roots while reaching new musical heights with international producers and collaborators.

The interaction with Costi, who has worked in studios from Kingston to Miami, suggests an exciting prospect: a fusion of the rich, earthy textures of mbira music with the polished sounds of global pop and dancehall.

Following the viral video, fans across the globe are calling for a full studio collaboration between the two artists. Tweets and comments have flooded social media platforms:

“Mbira meets dancehall? We’re ready for it!”

“Costi and Jah Prayzah must give us a global anthem!”

“Zim music to the world — mbira is the future!”

As Zimbabwe’s cultural exports gain momentum, this moment stands as a powerful reminder of music’s universal language — and the potential for Zimbabwean traditions to inspire and influence international music.

Whether a song emerges from this session or not, one thing is certain: Jah Prayzah’s mbira has struck a chord beyond borders.