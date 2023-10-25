WATCH: $500,000 or lunch with iconic rapper? Jay-Z finally weighs in on viral online debate

Rap legend Jay-Z has officially put an end to the viral social media debate that’s been buzzing around – the one where you have to choose between receiving $500,000 (about R9.5-million) or sitting down for a meal with the iconic rapper.

In an exclusive interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Jay Z, 53, provided a straightforward answer and some solid business wisdom.

“You gotta take the money,” declared JAY-Z, in a clip that premiered exclusively on PEOPLE. “What I’mma say?”

King raised the point that many people were choosing lunch with Jay-Z, believing that the wisdom they could gain from the ‘99 Problems’ rapper might help them make more than $500,000 on their own.

In response, Jay made it clear that even if he were in his fans’ shoes, he’d still opt for the cash.

He explained that his valuable advice is already accessible to anyone through his discography, which is far more affordable than $500,000.

According to the rapper, people should take the money and buy his albums.

“Because you got all that in the music for $10.99. That’s a bad deal. I wouldn’t tell you to cut a bad deal,” he advised.

“Take the $500,000, go buy some albums and listen to the albums. It’s all there.”

Referring to his iconic 2001 album ‘The Blueprint,’ Jay emphasized that his life’s journey and achievements are vividly outlined in his songs.

“If you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words, for what it is, it’s all there. Everything that I said was going to happen, happened. “Everything that I said I wanted to do, I’ve done, and there’s the blueprint,” he added. “The blueprint — literally — to me and my life and my journey is there already.” –

