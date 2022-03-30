News Ticker

Justice Wadyajena ‘stunning’ mansion revealed

The stunning new Harare mansion of Gokwe MP, Mayor Justice Wadyajena has been revealed.

The double story mansion is located in the sought after Borrowdale Brooke gated community and has a blue roof which matches the yellow and white walls.

The flamboyant young MP is a businessman and owns one of the most expensive fleet of cars that includes the Lamborghini Urus that he imported into Zimbabwe in 2019.

A dedicated family man, Wadyajena ‘s businesses are in the construction and transport sectors. He is well known for completing various road projects.

Mayor Justice Wadyajena owns a stunning Lamborghini Urus that is worth USD210 000.00




