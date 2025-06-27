Visa Delays Force Jah Prayzah to Cancel U.S. Shows, Canada Tour Dates Unaffected

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwean music superstar Jah Prayzah has announced the cancellation of his upcoming U.S. shows in Washington D.C. and Dallas, which were scheduled for July 4 and July 5 respectively, citing visa processing complications.

In a heartfelt statement posted on his social media platforms, Jah Prayzah expressed deep regret over the development, saying he was looking forward to performing for his fans who had already secured tickets, booked hotels, and made travel plans.

“We attended our visa appointments earlier this month, but due to a technical issue on our application forms, we couldn’t proceed,” he explained. “That meant restarting the process and trying to get new appointment dates, and unfortunately, none were available in time.”

He clarified that contrary to some circulating rumours, the visas were not denied. “The U.S. Consulate was supportive and tried to assist in every possible way they could, but some things are simply beyond anyone’s control,” he noted.

The artist expressed gratitude to event organisers DJ Nhunzi and Xcelerate for their efforts in trying to make the shows happen, and reassured fans that the Ndini Mukudzei World Tour will continue, with new U.S. dates to be announced in the near future.

Full refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets in advance.

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah confirmed that his Canadian shows remain unaffected. Performances in Edmonton on July 11 and Toronto on July 12 will proceed as planned.

“Everything is in place and we can’t wait to see you there,” he said.