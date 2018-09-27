Video: Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira’s Kwazulu Natal luxury home

Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira is a successful and iconic Zimbabwean-born South African rugby player. The famous sportsman plays for the national team and the Sharks in Super Rugby and in the Currie Cup. Earlier this year Mtawarira achieved his 100th cap making him the sixth Springbok, the first black African and first specialist prop to become a centurion.

In September 2010 Mtawarira married his wife Kuziva Mtawarira and the couple have two children together. Top Billing featured their modern luxury home located in KwaZulu Natal’s Dolphin Coast. Take a look at the video below.

Featured Image: Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira ; Instagram

