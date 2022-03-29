Vic Falls Carnival kicks off its 10 year celebration

The Vic Falls Carnival returns in 2022, after a two-year hiatus, from 29 April to 1 May. The headliners for the festival include Master KG, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Sha Sha, Boity, DJ Shimza, Djembe Monks, Nitefreak, Tashinga and many more.

From adrenalin-pumping adventure activities, an incredible landmark setting and a music-loving crowd, all mixed with local and international music fans celebrating an artist line-up that showcases the best talent from around the African continent. Vic Falls Carnival 2022 lineup. Picture: Following the major success of the last nine years, the Vic Falls Carnival has once again created the best way to spend three days over a long weekend at Victoria Falls! Travel, adventure, and of course, African music, all in one renowned setting, Africa’s majestic Mosi-oa-Tunya, ‘the smoke that thunders’. Vic Falls Carnival is Africa’s celebration of its diverse culture, food and arts, and as such, deserves its own stand alone date.

They have chosen a long weekend that offers festival-goers more competitive packages, a wider selection of artists from around the continent, and great weather that allows you to see the Victoria Falls in all its glory after the summer rains. The Vic Falls Carnival has always taken place over the New Year Period, cementing it as one of Africa’s top NYE events. In 2022, the organisers have looked to reformat the event and its venue. From 2022, the Carnival’s home venue will be at the signature Elephant Hills Resort for the full festival period. As an iconic destination festival, the Vic Falls Carnival has an array of incredible transport options for Southern Africa, with packages best suited for a festival-goer’s region and pocket – and recently announced that all ports into Zimbabwe had been opened.

With a variety of VVIP, VIP, standard & budget travel options, there’s a package for everyone – four-star hotel options, self-drive glamping or cross-country Overlanders to the carnival and budget camping. For those wanting more of the high-life VIP experience at the Carnival, live it up with one of the luxury travel package options – for the VIP’s: – 3 Day Festival Pass

– Access to VIP viewing deck with private VIP bar and toilet facilities – 3 Nights accommodation at Elephant Hills, including breakfast. – Transfers (within Vic Falls ONLY)

– Sunset Cruise (includes snacks & drinks) – Private day pool party at Elephant Hills on Saturday 30th April – Kunye Party at The Lookout Cafe on Sunday 01 May, featuring Shimza, Sun-El Musician and many more.

— R8 672 per person sharing or R11 588 single occupancy And for the VVIP’s: – 3 Day Festival Pass

– A private sunset cruise on the Zambezi Explorer on Friday 29 April, with a live music collaboration from DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Sha Sha. This includes dinner, snacks and all drinks. – R11 588 per person sharing or R14 503 single occupancy Tickets prices are from R750 to R4 750 and are available at Webtickets.

Camping packages are from R3 495 to R4 952 per tent, two people sharing.

