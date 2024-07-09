Veteran Actress Susan “Mai Rwizi” Chenjerai to be Laid to Rest on Friday

Spread the love

Harare – The burial of veteran actress Susan “Mai Rwizi” Chenjerai is expected to take place on Friday, according to a close family member. Mai Rwizi passed away last Friday in Harare after a brief illness at the age of 83.

Her niece, Prisca Shonhiwa, confirmed that the burial is pending the arrival of relatives from abroad. “She is likely to be buried on Friday as we are waiting for relatives from the United States,” Shonhiwa stated.

The family is currently deliberating on the burial site. “The family will decide where she will be buried after some deliberations. We are currently in talks, mapping a way forward,” Shonhiwa added.

Mai Rwizi was renowned for her role in the popular drama series “Mhuri YekwaMukadota” before she transitioned to a career in music and later became a pastor.

She leaves behind a large family, including five children, 30 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.

Mourners are gathering at No. 1 Barbra TradeGold Circle in Mbare to pay their respects.

