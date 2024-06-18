Usher Reveals Unconventional Diet and Fitness Routine Inspired by His Grandmother

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES, Jun. 18 — Music star Usher, 45, has opened up about his unique diet and fitness regime, which draws inspiration from his grandmother’s practices.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Usher shared details of his weekly fasting routine. “I fast, not for religious purposes, but it’s something my grandmother practised,” Usher explained. “I fast on Wednesdays. I typically try to start around 11 p.m. the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water.”

Usher’s commitment to health extends beyond his diet. He follows a meticulous exercise routine to maintain his physical condition. “I don’t like to eat breakfast before I’ve worked out or done something physical, taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun and raising my body’s natural heat levels. Then I eat,” he explained.

Usher ensures his workouts are varied to engage different muscle groups. “Normally, my workout regimen starts either walking or with certain knee activations and reverse walking that I do to really engage my quads, my knees, and glutes,” he said. “Other than that, swimming is a really good thing to get me going, and bike riding. Weight lifting, don’t do a lot of that.”

Beyond physical fitness, Usher places significant importance on his mental and emotional health. The ‘U Remind Me’ hitmaker, who recently performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, prioritizes moments of reflection each morning.

“I try to wake up early enough to have a moment of reflection. Some days I may grab a book and read to stimulate my mind. I may sit quietly and meditate,” Usher said. “One thing that is a frequent practice is yoga. It really does help to activate my organs and get my mind moving in the right direction – as Tony Robbins would say, ‘make my move,’ you know what I mean?”

Usher’s disciplined approach to his diet and fitness routine highlights his commitment to holistic health, drawing inspiration from both his familial traditions and contemporary wellness practices.

Source: Bang Showbiz

