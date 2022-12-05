UB40 set to return to South Africa for 2023 tour

UB40 fans huddle up, the iconic reggae band is set to tour South Africa in 2023 with official tour dates confirmed. According to a press statement from Big Concerts, who have dropped various other show dates set for next year, this concert will also feature legendary guitarist Ali Campbell.

UB40 are famous for timeless classics and hit songs such as “Red Red Wine”, “I Got You Babe” (a duet between Campbell and Chrissie Hynde) and “Falling In Love With You”. Campbell is set to add another chapter to a story that began in the Birmingham suburb of Moseley in 1979 when UB40 started putting an indigenous British slant on Jamaican reggae. After reaching number four on the charts with “King/Food For Thought”, the multiracial band released their debut album “Signing Off” in 1980.

Since starting their career, the band has sold in excess of 70 million records and topped the UK singles chart on three occasions with “Red Red Wine” in 1983, “I Got You Babe” in 1985 and “Falling In Love With You” in 1993. “Red Red Wine” and “Falling In Love With You” also went to number one in the US. Lead singer and guitarist Campbell joined Birmingham singer and toaster Pato Banton to top the UK charts again with “Baby Come Back” in 1994.

Paying homage to the songs that inspired them, UB40 also released three volumes of the “Labour Of Love” series, covering Jamaican standards such as Eric Donaldson’s “Cherry Oh Baby” and, a huge favourite in my household, Lord Creator’s “Kingston Town”. Campbell is joined by his nine-piece band and is said to be honouring long time member “Astro”, who died in 2021. While a handful of songs from the forthcoming album will feature alongside favourites from the “Labour Of Love” series, Campbell is keen to include older numbers such as “King” and “One In Ten”.

UB40 will performing at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town, on May 30, 2023, followed by the Durban ICC on June 1, 2023, and the Sunbet Arena, Times Square, Pretoria, on June 3, 2023.

