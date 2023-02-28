UB40 heading to Zimbabwe

UB40 fans huddle up, the iconic reggae band is set to perform in Zimbabwe on May 25.

According to flyers doing the rounds on social media the Harare concert coincides with the Africa Day celebrations.

UB40 commands a huge following in and outside Zimbabwe.

Formed in December 1978 in Birmingham, England, UB40 has had more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart, and has international success.

UB40 are famous for timeless classics and hit songs such as “Red Red Wine”, “I Got You Babe” (a duet between Campbell and Chrissie Hynde) and “Falling In Love With You”.

UB40 concert in Harare in May? Totally surprised, l wasn’t aware. pic.twitter.com/5wjBjFFRyy — Sharon Mazingaizo (@sharonmufaro) February 27, 2023

Since starting their career, the band has sold in excess of 70 million records and topped the UK singles chart on three occasions with “Red Red Wine” in 1983, “I Got You Babe” in 1985 and “Falling In Love With You” in 1993.

“Red Red Wine” and “Falling In Love With You” also went to number one in the US.

Lead singer and guitarist Campbell joined Birmingham singer and toaster Pato Banton to top the UK charts again with “Baby Come Back” in 1994.

Paying homage to the songs that inspired them, UB40 also released three volumes of the “Labour Of Love” series, covering Jamaican standards such as Eric Donaldson’s “Cherry Oh Baby” and, a huge favourite in my household, Lord Creator’s “Kingston Town”.

UB40 will performing at at Old Hararians Sports Club.

Source – Byo24

