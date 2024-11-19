Tyrese Threatens to “Protect His Wealth” Amid Disputes With ‘Baby Mama’

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson has sparked controversy after issuing a fiery warning to the mothers of his children, vowing to go to extreme lengths to protect his earnings.

The artist, known for his roles in the Fast & Furious franchise, took to Instagram on Monday (November 18) to vent his frustrations following a string of legal battles over child support payments.

Tensions Escalate Over Child Support

Tyrese’s comments come after his September arrest for failing to pay $73,000 in back child support. The payment dispute involved his ex-wife Samantha Lee, and the actor narrowly avoided jail by settling the overdue amount.

In his Instagram post, Tyrese, addressing his ex-wives Samantha Lee and Norma Mitchell, expressed anger over what he sees as attempts to claim his hard-earned money.

“Baby mama one and two, if you ain’t learned already, I ain’t giving you [anything],” he declared. “I fought to earn this life; I’m going to fight to keep it.”

A Strong Warning

Tyrese did not mince his words, issuing a stark message:

“I’ma shoot, stab, and kill over mine. I’ma protect this bottom line at all costs. I’ve earned it, and I’m going to protect it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch Live Bitez (@livebitez)

The actor extended his warning beyond his ex-wives, stating that anyone who believes they can take advantage of his wealth should reconsider.

“That goes for all my homies, anybody in my family, anybody I ever marry again. If you think I’m about to just give it to you after I worked this hard to get it, you definitely got me confused.”

Accusations Against the Legal System

Tyrese’s grievances are not limited to his personal disputes. Following his arrest, he accused Judge Kevin M. Farmer of colluding with Samantha Lee’s legal team.

He alleged that the court had unfairly retroactively increased his child support payments from $3,600 to $10,690 per month.

“They have illegally cracked my prenuptial agreement,” Tyrese claimed. “Judge Farmer went back two years and increased my payments retroactively, just because he felt like it.”

Public Backlash

Tyrese’s Instagram rant has sparked debate online. Critics argue that his comments are inflammatory and inappropriate, while some fans have expressed sympathy, citing the pressures of contentious custody and financial disputes.

Child support disputes are not uncommon among high-profile individuals, but Tyrese’s public outburst adds a dramatic twist to an already tense situation.

As legal proceedings continue, the actor’s statements are likely to face scrutiny, raising questions about his approach to resolving personal and financial conflicts in the public eye.

Source: AllHipHop News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...