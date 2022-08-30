Tyrese requests not to pay spousal support to estranged wife Samantha Lee and asks for joint custody

Tyrese’s divorce from estranged wife Samantha Lee is still ongoing.

The R&B singer, 43, was in court on Monday for a divorce hearing, where he outlined that he does not want to pay Samantha, 31, spousal support, and is requesting that the couple’s prenup be enforced, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The actor also requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Soraya Gibson, as well as final say on non-medical emergencies for the child.

No spousal support: Tyrese, 43, does not want to pay estranged wife Samantha Lee, 31, any spousal support amid their divorce battle; Pictured 2017

Tyrese claimed that Samantha’s request for $20k in monthly child support, was ‘unreasonably high.’

Furthermore, the Los Angeles born star wants to keep the pair’s 2016 Range Rover.

However, he is willing to let Samantha hang onto one of the couple’s other SUVs: a 2017 Land Rover Discovery.

Joint custody: The R&B singer was in court on Monday for a divorce hearing where he also requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s daughter, Soraya Gibson, three; Pictured 2017

Tyrese and Michael Blackson’s disturbingly violent joke videos.

Samantha filed for divorce from the six-time Grammy nominee in September 2020, and claimed Tyrese had locked her out of the house. He has denied the accusation.

The musician pointed to ‘being raised in broken homes with with no example of what being a husband or father is’ as contributing to the demise of his second marriage and claimed ‘black families and marriages are under attack’ at the time.

Tyrese said in a separate statement that he and Samantha, who he met in 2015, will ‘remain the best of friends and strong co-parents.’

Unreasonable: Tyrese claimed that Samantha’s request for $20k in monthly child support, was ‘unreasonably high’

Dad of two: The star also has joint custody of 15-year-old daughter Shayla Somer (L) from his two-year marriage to Norma Mitchell, which ended in 2009

Tyrese Gibson breaks down as legal battle continues over Shayla in 2017.

The star also has joint custody of 15-year-old daughter Shayla Somer from his two-year marriage to Norma Mitchell, which ended in 2009.

The Fast & Furious star and Samantha, who holds a Master’s degree in social work, secretly tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

Samantha uses her degree to help fight sex and human trafficking, as well as campaigning to provide counselling for inmates, according to TMZ.

Split: Samantha filed for divorce from the six-time Grammy nominee in September 2020, and claimed Tyrese had locked her out of the house. He has denied the accusation; Pictured 2019

She has also reportedly handled cases for the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) in Georgia.

Sources close to the pair said at the time of their nuptials that they met after Tyrese posted an open letter to his ‘wife of the future’ in 2015, and were put in touch through mutual friends.

Following his divorce Tyrese has been dating influencer Zelie Timothy, 25, though the union has been somewhat shaky.

Earlier in July he took to Instagram with a bizarre breakup post. However, Zelie later updated fans that the couple are now in therapy to move past their issues.

Tyrese is loved up with Zelie Timothy on a boat in May

Reunited: He recently reunited with on/off again girlfriend Zelie Timothy, 25, following their breakup in July

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...