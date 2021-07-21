TVBET appears in Zimbabwe under AfricaBet’s retail brand

B2B provider TVBET, is famous for offering top-notch live games with betting options both for online casinos and bookmakers and for land-based betting shops.

Press release.- TVBET continues to expand its presence in Africa after signign a new partnership deal with local brand AfricaBet.

Five chosen TVBET live games are already available in AfricaBet’s betting shops in Zimbabwe.

Finally, the restrictions are eased and players have the opportunity to visit land-based betting shops again. Thus, African land bookmaker AfricaBet decided to diversify its portfolio and add 5 selected TVBET games.

The integration was successful, and now visitors to the betting shops of AfricaBet in Zimbabwe can enjoy the following TVBET games:

● PokerBet: a popular online game for bookmakers based on the well-known rules

of Texas Hold’em Poker.

● WheelBet: a simple and fun live game that combines the principles of both thewheel of fortune and American roulette.

● 5Bet: A popular and fast live game where 5 out of 36 numbered balls are

selected randomly by the lottery machine.

● 7Bet: A popular and fast live game where 7 out of 42 numbered balls are

selected randomly by the lottery machine.

● Keno: a simple and fast live game where 20 out of 80 lottery balls are chosen.

AfricaBet is one of the largest sports betting brands, which provides its services in Zimbabwe and Zambia. The bookmaker offers live betting on a variety of sports and markets along with live streaming of selected events.

Its services kit includes 90+ sports like soccer, cricket, rugby, Formula 1, basketball, tennis, etc. And from now on, visitors of the bookmaker’s shops may enjoy betting on chosen TVBET live games.

Emily Asava, TVBET Sales Manager, has commented: “We’re inspired to work not only with the online casinos and bookmakers but to integrate our products into land-based points as well. African punters love to visit such betting shops, since it’s not about the game itself, but about the atmosphere and communication between them.

And we are glad that restrictions on visiting land-based shops are being removed, and players can again return to their favorite pastime. We strive to give players in betting shops and an alternative product and to make them satisfied with it. That is why we are delighted to team up with AfricaBet and provide our services at their points.”

The products of TVBET are designed to satisfy each individual. The API-integration makes it possible to adjust its interactive frame to any platform. More than 200 gaming partners have already assessed the possibilities of TVBET frame.

With the range of odds and promo tools, the whole TVBET products suite is available online. No matter desktop or mobile, TVBET’s frame is adapted to any devices’ screen.

The games by TVBET can be integrated into any mobile app, so that end customers can play them in a suitable format.

TVBET games are presented even in the far corners of the globe and are broadcasted even with a poor internet connection. Players from betting shops or land-based casinos have all the opportunities for play.

Source: The Focus