Tupac’s Stepbrother Questions Diddy’s Denial of Involvement in Rap Icon’s Death

Mopreme Shakur, Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, has cast doubt on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ denial of any involvement in Tupac’s 1996 murder, suggesting that Diddy’s statements might not be entirely truthful.

Mopreme, who was a member of the group Thug Life alongside his late brother Tupac, appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Friday. During the interview, host Piers Morgan asked Mopreme about the long-standing theory that the Bad Boy Records founder, Diddy, may have played a role in Tupac’s death.

Mopreme recalled a phone call from Diddy in 2008, during which Diddy denied any connection to Tupac’s murder. The call followed an infamous Los Angeles Times article that suggested associates of Diddy were involved in the 1994 shooting of Tupac at the Quad Recording Studios in New York City. However, the article, which alleged Diddy’s involvement in the 1994 incident (not the 1996 Las Vegas shooting that resulted in Tupac’s death), was retracted by the Times weeks later, as the publication no longer found their sources credible.

Despite the retraction, Mopreme remains sceptical. He shared that he once told Diddy that the complete truth behind Tupac’s murder had yet to emerge, adding, “We needed to wait and see.”

The recent arrest of Keefe D, who has been linked to Tupac’s 1996 murder, has brought the case back into the spotlight. Prosecutors have attempted to use statements that Keefe D allegedly made, suggesting that Diddy had once implied a willingness to pay someone to kill Tupac, as part of their argument against granting Keefe D bail. Following these claims, Tupac’s family reportedly enlisted lawyers Alex Spiro and Christopher Clore to further investigate the allegations.

Diddy has consistently denied any involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur. He has never been arrested or charged in relation to the case, and law enforcement sources have confirmed that he has never been a suspect.

Nonetheless, Mopreme remains unconvinced, choosing to take a “wait and see” approach as new developments unfold.

Requests for comment from Diddy’s representatives were declined.

Source: TMZ