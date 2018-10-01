Tupac Shakur’s estate wins legal battle over unreleased music

Tupac Shakur’s estate has won a five-year legal battle over the late rapper’s unreleased music.

The estate of the American rap star – who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996 – launched legal action against Entertainment One, claiming the company had kept royalties from Tupac’s songs, while also refusing to let go of master tracks of his music.

Afeni Shakur, Tupac’s mother, was the administrator of the estate in 2013, when the legal action was launched.

At the time, Afeni’s ambition was to become the legal owner of her son’s recordings.

Although Afeni died in 2016, the estate continued to pursue the case and has now won the rights to Tupac’s unreleased music, which is said to be worth a huge amount of money.

TMZ reports that Entertainment One has also agreed to pay the estate a substantial six-figure sum as part of the settlement.

Meanwhile, Donald Glover claimed earlier this year that he’s the “new Tupac”.

The American star – whose stage name is Childish Gambino – believes that he and Tupac share a striking number of similarities.

He explained: “I know everybody likens themselves to Tupac a lot.

“I am the new Tupac in a strange way. I grew up similar. I didn’t have a mom in the Black Panthers, but my parents were very pro-black.

“Also, my mom made me go to performing arts high school. She was like, ‘That’s where you need to be.'”