Tuku’s estate distribution starts

The estate of the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi will soon be distributed after his family approached the Master of the High Court to start the process.

The family, through its lawyers Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practice, placed a legal notice for the inspection of the late musician’s estate for 21 days starting yesterday.

“In the estate of the late Oliver Mtukudzi of Harare who died at Harare on January 23, 2019. Notice is hereby given that the first and final liquidation and or distribution account in the above estate will lie for inspection for a period of 21 days as from the 9th day of October 2020 at the office of Master of the High Court, Harare. Should no objections be lodged with the Master within the period of inspection, payments will be made in accordance therewith,” reads the notice.

In May 2019, the Master of the High Court jointly appointed the widow to the late superstar, Daisy, and another family member — Vennah Muchakagara — as executors to the estate. Daisy and Muchakagara were appointed following an edict meeting during which family members unanimously agreed to have the pair as executors. At least 15 family members attended the edict meeting that was presided over by the Additional Master responsible for Deceased Estates, Kumbirai Chigomararwa.

Among the family members were Daisy, Tuku’s daughters, sisters, and other relatives who agreed on two executors for transparency.

Mtukudzi left behind a will and appointed Chibune & Associates as executor, but the parties settled for the two family members considering that the law firm in question was now defunct. The will was read out in the meeting and no objections were immediately raised. Family members did not contest the fact that Tuku left behind a wife, Daisy, and four daughters. The Master’s Office accepted the will for administrative purposes.

Mtukudzi died at the age of 66.

He had recorded 67 albums, winning several awards over a period spanning nearly 40 years. – Herald