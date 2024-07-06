Tributes Pour In for Veteran Actress Susan Chenjerai, ‘Mai Rwizi’

Spread the love

HARARE – Condolences are flooding in for veteran actress Susan Chenjerai, renowned for her iconic role as Mai Rwizi in the popular drama series “Mukadota.” Chenjerai passed away at the age of 83.

Her daughter, Maylene, confirmed the sad news.

In a heartfelt statement, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) expressed their sorrow, noting the profound loss to the arts community.

SAD NEWS || Mai Rwizi popularly known as Susan Chenjerayi has passed died. Susan was an actor and musician par excellence and was well known for playing the famous “Mai Rwizi” character that entertained people through music and acting in the drama series Mhuri yaVaMukadota. #RIP pic.twitter.com/0KUUA8cyBS — earGROUND AFRICA ® (@earGROUNDafrica) July 6, 2024

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe extends its heartfelt condolences to the Chenjerai family and the film fraternity on the loss of veteran actress and NAMA legend, Susan Chenjerai. The sector has been robbed of a fountain of creative wisdom. May her dear soul rest in peace,” the NACZ wrote.

Chenjerai’s legacy in the arts will be remembered and cherished by many. – News Day

