Tributes Pour In for Veteran Actress Susan Chenjerai, ‘Mai Rwizi’

July 6, 2024 Staff Reporter Entertainment 0

HARARE – Condolences are flooding in for veteran actress Susan Chenjerai, renowned for her iconic role as Mai Rwizi in the popular drama series “Mukadota.” Chenjerai passed away at the age of 83.

Her daughter, Maylene, confirmed the sad news.

In a heartfelt statement, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) expressed their sorrow, noting the profound loss to the arts community.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe extends its heartfelt condolences to the Chenjerai family and the film fraternity on the loss of veteran actress and NAMA legend, Susan Chenjerai. The sector has been robbed of a fountain of creative wisdom. May her dear soul rest in peace,” the NACZ wrote.

Chenjerai’s legacy in the arts will be remembered and cherished by many. – News Day

