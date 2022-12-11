Trevor Noah pays tribute to black women on his final night on ‘The Daily Show’. In an emotional farewell speech on ‘The Daily Show’, Trevor Noah said his successful career is owed to black women who helped shape him.

The 38-year-old comedian, who is originally from South Africa, paid tribute to various black women who paved the way for him. In his speech, he said “Im so grateful to you, I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience, there were so much empty seats but now look, its full, I don’t take it for granted, ever. “Thank you to the people who watch and share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion, those kind and gracious enough, even if it’s a critique, I want to say I appreciate even the haters.

Noah, who joined the show as the host in 2015, honoured black women. He continued: “This is random for some, but special shout out to black women. I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas and being smart but who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped, nourished and formed me? “From my mum, grandma and aunts, all these black women in my life.

“I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to black women, because unlike everybody else, they can’t afford to f*#k around and find out, black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, when things go bad they know it gets worse for them but black women in particular, they know what sh*t is genuinely, the know what happens when things don’t go the way it should.” <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Noah’s loyal followers said: thuso.mbedu wrote: “Bathong Trevor 😭.”

thenilesgroup wrote: “Thank you for all you have done and continue to do Trevor and thank you for seeing and acknowledging Black women. ❤️” davincismonaleesa wrote: “I didn’t ever even THIIIIINK there was the possibility of someone “replacing” Jon Stewart…. “Not only did you and your crew create one of the best shows ever, you made it your own and even leveled-up the show in a way that it desperately needed. You deserve only the best moving forward. We love you and will be rooting for you. 💙✨“

queenkay74 wrote: “Thanks Trevor! I’m one black Nigerian American Woman that appreciates you. Glad you did your thing and you’re leaving on a high note. 🔥🔥” rrpw6 wrote: “Thank you, Trevor! Your comedy kept us laughing during those hard Trump years and peak COVID times 🤍🤍🤍”.

