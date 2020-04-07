Trevor Noah gets death threats over Bill Gates Coronavirus vaccine

The Daily Social Distancing show host Trevor Noah says he has been receiving death threats after he interviewed Microsoft Founder and philanthropist Bill Gates to discuss coronavirus testing, accelerating vaccine development and how the world will rebound.

In a tweet on Sunday Noah said, “Now I see why I’ve been getting death threats for interviewing Bill.”

His tweet was ignited by News24 which issued an apology after reporting that Gates wanted to use Africans to test a new vaccine for Coronavirus.

When businessman Ali Naka told Trevor to take the vaccines first he said, “Where in this entire interview do you hear either of us saying a vaccine will be tested in Africa? Are you confusing us with those French doctors or are you just trying to get retweets?”

The interview irked African soccer star Didier Drogba who urged African leaders to stand up and defend their citizens against being used as guinea pigs.

“It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this. Africa isn’t a testing lab. I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words. Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing Covid 19 and flatten the curve.”Drogba fumed. “Let us save ourselves from this crazy virus that is plummeting the world economy and ravaging populations health worldwide. Do not take African people as human guinnea pigs! It’s absolutely disgusting.

“African leaders have a responsibility to protect their populations from those horrendous conspiracies. May god protect us!”