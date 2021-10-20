Tree-mendous effort! Coldplay unites with Zimbabwean forestry project

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour aims to reduce carbon emissions in several ways including planting a tree for every ticket sold and using “kinetic flooring” so fans can generate energy as they dance. Coldplay selected the My Trees Trust in Zimbabwe, a community-led forestry restoration project as their conservation partner.

‘MUSIC OF THE SPHERES’ WORLD TOUR

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour was announced on Thursday 14 October a day before their new album Music of the Spheres was released. The award-winning band will be performing in Central and North America, Europe and will end off their tour in Brazil. The tour kicks off in March 2022.

In 2019, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin pledged that the band was putting touring on a break until they found ways to be sustainable while on tour.

“All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job,” said the 44-year-old vocalist.

Taking to Instagram to share the world tour dates, the Charlie Brown hitmakers noted that playing live and finding connections with people is why they exist as a band.

“At the same time we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.”

COLDPLAY PARTNERS WITH THE ‘MY TREES TRUST’

The My Trees Trust/Miti Yangu has been selected as one of Coldplay’s conservation partners ahead of the Music of the Spheres world tour. The community-led forestry project is one of 15 projects that have partnered with Coldplay.

The My Trees Trust is an initiative between The Zambezi Society and members of the private sector that aim to replant, restore and protect indigenous forest across the country.

The My Trees Trust has planted over 79 000 trees while working closely with local communities in Zimbabwe. The said they are delighted to have been selected as Coldplay’s conservation partner.

“This is the start of a partnership that will see the restoration and protection of hundreds of thousands of hectares of Zim’s precious remaining woodlands. Coldplay’s contribution will be deployed across our conservation and tree planting portfolios – creating quality jobs for rural Zimbabweans, protecting habitat and re-opening vital wildlife corridors.”

COLDPLAY’S ‘MUSIC OF THE SPHERES’ ALBUM

Coldplay’s ninth studio album Music of the Spheres was released on Friday 15 October. The 12-track album has a short list of features including American songstress Selena Gomez, Jacob Collier, Korean boy-band BTS and American R&B duo We are KING.

Coldplay released Higher Power as the lead single for Music of the Spheres.

WATCH THE ‘HIGHER POWER’ MUSIC VIDEO HERE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

