Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication

Travis Scott, known by his real name Jacques Webster and famous for hits like ‘Sicko Mode’ and ‘Antidote’, was arrested early morning at Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The 33-year-old rapper was charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing after warning, as reported by the New York Post’s Page Six column.

According to WSVN, Scott had been aboard a charter boat at Miami Beach Marina when the vessel’s owner alerted authorities, requesting Scott’s removal between midnight and 1 am. Miami police responded to reports of a disturbance involving Scott, who allegedly was intoxicated and causing a disturbance on the boat.

TMZ obtained a police report detailing that officers found Scott arguing with individuals aboard a yacht. Despite being asked to leave, Scott reportedly became increasingly disruptive and was escorted away by police. Moments later, he attempted to return to the boat and was apprehended by officers, leading to his arrest at 1:17 am, with formal booking occurring three hours later.

The bond for Scott was set at $650, comprising $150 for the intoxication charge and $500 for trespassing. Sources close to Scott told TMZ that he had been partying and the situation escalated when he refused to leave the boat, although they emphasized that no violence occurred during the incident.

As of now, representatives for Travis Scott, who shares children Stormi, six, and Aire, two, with ex-partner Kylie Jenner, have not issued any official comments regarding the arrest.

This incident marks a notable development involving the prominent rapper and has garnered widespread attention across media platforms.

