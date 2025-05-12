Tory Lanez Stabbed in Prison Yard, Rushed to Hospital – TMZ Reports

Spread the love

CALIFORNIA — Rapper Tory Lanez has reportedly been stabbed during an altercation in the prison yard at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital, according to TMZ.

The 31-year-old artist, who is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, was attacked Monday morning by another inmate while in the facility’s yard, multiple sources — including a law enforcement contact — confirmed to TMZ.

While the motive behind the stabbing remains unclear, sources say Lanez was seriously injured enough to require emergency medical attention. He was transported by ambulance to a civilian hospital in nearby Bakersfield, TMZ reported.

Despite the severity of the incident, his injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The stabbing comes just days after Lanez posted a photo from behind bars, appearing upbeat and physically fit, and teasing the release of a new album. The image, which circulated on social media, showed Lanez flexing in prison and boasting about his upcoming music project.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was convicted in 2022 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during a dispute in July 2020. The high-profile case drew national attention and sparked broader conversations about violence against women in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Lanez and Megan remain locked in a legal battle, with Megan accusing him of orchestrating a targeted smear campaign and cyber harassment via online bloggers, as reported by TMZ.

Prison authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident. TMZ is continuing to follow the story and promises further updates as more information becomes available.

Like this: Like Loading...