Toni Braxton & Birdman Secretly Married — Then Nearly Divorced Two Days Later

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – In a dramatic twist that even fans of celebrity love stories couldn’t have scripted, iconic R&B singer Toni Braxton and rap mogul Birdman have been legally married for eight months — but their union almost ended just two days after it began.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the couple quietly tied the knot on August 8, 2024, in a secret ceremony that flew well under the radar of fans and media alike.

The shocker? Just two days later, Braxton filed for divorce, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Her official filing lists their date of separation as August 10, 2024, suggesting the honeymoon phase was extraordinarily brief — if it happened at all.

The couple’s whirlwind romance has long been the subject of speculation. Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Williams, first proposed to Braxton back in February 2018, presenting her with a dazzling $1 million engagement ring and other lavish gifts. But their relationship, often shrouded in mystery, appeared to hit rocky ground, and they publicly announced a split in 2019.

Braxton continued to downplay their connection in recent years, even dismissing marriage rumours as “#FAKENEWS” in a December 2023 social media post, insisting the two were nothing more than close friends.

However, the latest court filings tell a very different story.

In a surprising twist to the unfolding saga, Braxton withdrew her divorce petition in January 2025, with Birdman reportedly agreeing to the dismissal. That means, legally, the pair remain husband and wife — though their current relationship status remains unclear.

Both Braxton and Birdman, as well as their representatives, have declined to comment publicly on the revelations, leaving fans and followers wondering what exactly is going on behind the scenes.

Given the couple’s history of secrecy and sudden developments, the world will be watching closely to see whether the duo’s love story continues — or ends in another headline-grabbing turn.

Stay tuned. – TMZ

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...