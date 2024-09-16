Tito Jackson, Jackson 5 Icon, Dies at 70 Following Heart Attack

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Tito Jackson, a founding member of the legendary Jackson 5, has died at the age of 70. The tragic news was confirmed by family friend and former manager, Steve Manning, who revealed that Jackson suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma. An official cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Tito, whose full name was Toriano Adaryll Jackson, was part of the iconic family group, the Jackson 5, which took the world by storm in the late 1960s and 1970s under the Motown label. The original lineup included Tito, his brothers Jackie, Marlon, Jermaine, and the late Michael Jackson, who would go on to become the “King of Pop.”

The Jacksons’ greatest hits include timeless tracks such as “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There.” Tito’s contributions as a guitarist helped define the sound of one of the most successful musical families in history.

Despite the tragedy, Tito had remained active in music until his final days. He had recently performed with his brothers in Munich, Germany, on September 10. Along with Marlon, Jackie, and his son Taryll, Tito continued to tour as part of The Jacksons, entertaining fans across the globe.

Tito was also an accomplished solo artist, launching a blues career in 2003. His solo work showcased his talent outside of the family group, expanding his influence into different musical genres.

Throughout his life, Tito remained closely connected to his family, including his brother Michael, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50. Tito often reflected on the loss of Michael and the impact his younger brother had on the world. In a recent interview, Tito expressed his deep admiration for Michael and lamented the world’s treatment of him, saying, “The world was not kind to Michael at all… His death was such a major tragedy.”

Tito also spoke about how the family continues to feel Michael’s presence, especially during performances. “We always feel his presence on the stage,” Tito shared. “When that time of year comes around, you feel this presence and just try to enjoy all the moments that you remember.”

Tito Jackson’s passing marks the end of an era for the Jackson family, whose influence on popular music spans decades. Tito’s contributions to music, both with the Jackson 5 and as a solo artist, will be remembered as part of the lasting legacy of a family that forever changed the face of entertainment.

Tito Jackson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Jackson 5 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1980. He leaves behind a remarkable musical legacy and a grieving family, friends, and fans worldwide.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...