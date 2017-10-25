Tina Turner: Simply The Best set to WOW Durban!

From the company that brought you international hit tribute shows such as The Greatest Love of All – The Whitney Houston Show, The Michael Jackson HIStory Show and Queen: It’s A Kinda Magic, comes a brand new live show that is set to rock you all the way back to the 1960s.

Tina: Simply The Best, which features well-known cast members from previous Showtime Australia hit shows, will makes its international performance début at the popular Sibaya Casino in Durban, this December.

Performing in the Izulu Theatre from Friday, December 15, until Sunday January 7, Tina: Simply The Best is set to recreate the powerful and energetic vocals and stage presence of the Queen of Rock, Tina Turner.

This live rendition features all the popular tracks that had audiences standing in their seats, as well as the the soulful and rhythmic blues songs that had everyone belting their hearts out from one of the world’s most-loved female rock legends over the past few decades.

Caroline Borole. Picture: Supplied

Tina: Simply The Best features the songstress’s greatest hits including: What’s Love Got to Do with It, River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary, (Simply) The Best, Nutbush City Limits and more.

South African-born songstress, Caroline Borole, will take on the role of Turner in this dazzling two-hour show. Backed by a world-class live band on stage, Borole will perform over 15 of Turner’s most popular tracks.

Caroline Borole. Picture: Supplied

The singer and actress was handpicked by Showtime Australia director, John Van Grinsven, to tackle Turner’s trademark growls, grunts and raspy vocals on stage.

“Tina is not like a lot of other performers out there. She really puts on a show when she’s on stage, so when one tries to emulate her, you have to make sure you study her down to the tee,” explains Borole.

Caroline Borole. Picture: Supplied

Borole will be accompanied by four energetic dancers to help create the ultimate Tina Turner concert experience. Borole and her dancers, will twist and twirl their way around stage to a live backing band, making this show Simply the Best!

* Tickets for this spectacular show can also be purchased via Computicket or via Checkers and Shoprite retail store, and are priced at R250.