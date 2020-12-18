‘This is what a midlife crisis looks like’: Tyler Perry splits from girlfriend after a decade

Tyler Perry has split from his girlfriend Gelila Bekele.

The entertainment mogul began dating the model and activist back in 2007 after they met at a Prince concert, but they have now decided to go their separate ways, Tyler confirmed on Instagram.

In a post on the site in which he described himself as “single”, Tyler wrote: “This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace! (sic)”

And a source later revealed the former couple – who have six-year-old son Aman together – have split “amicably”.

The insider told People magazine: “[Tyler and Gelila] amicably split some time ago and remain close friends. Their focus is on being the best parents they can for their son.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Madea’ creator had previously hailed his 34-year-old girlfriend as the only “person on this planet” he’d want to spend his life with.

Speaking in 2017, Tyler said: “There’s no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she’s amazing.”

Tyler also previously said he was “running from poverty” during the early years of his career, and didn’t want to settle down until he met Gelila, because he didn’t think he could financially handle raising a family.

He said: “For 10, maybe 15 years, I got lost in the madness of it. I didn’t want to date, I didn’t want kids, I didn’t want anything until I’d reached a place where I felt financially comfortable. I was running from poverty.”