Direct from Australia, the world`s premier live ABBA tribute is coming to the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 18 January 2020. This is much more than just another cover band, it is a full-scale concert production.

Fans can expect two hours of fun, energetic musical performances with a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle.

The show stars incredibly detailed performances from internationally acclaimed impersonators’ ABBAsolutely fABBAulous.