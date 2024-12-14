The Game’s Legal Battle Over L.A Mansion Intensifies Amid Assault Case

Spread the love

Rapper The Game is continuing his fight to protect his Calabasas home from being seized by sexual assault accuser Priscilla Rainey. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the veteran artist has been summoned back to court on January 27, 2025, as the legal tug-of-war over the property wages on.

United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi issued the order on December 13, 2024, requiring The Game to file a brief outlining his position and defenses by January 6, while Rainey must respond by January 13. The court clarified that The Game would not be permitted to seek further rehearing after the January proceedings.

The $7.1 Million Judgment

Rainey, a former contestant on VH1’s She Got Game, has been pursuing The Game’s Calabasas property in an effort to collect a $7.1 million judgment awarded to her in a 2015 sexual battery lawsuit. She accused the rapper of inappropriate conduct during an off-camera date, alleging he reached inside her dress and touched her inappropriately.

The judgment was issued by default after The Game failed to appear in court. Despite the ruling, The Game has consistently maintained his innocence and vowed not to pay Rainey.

Disputed Property Transfer

The legal battle over the Calabasas home has escalated in recent months. Rainey alleges that The Game transferred the property deed to his manager, Wack 100, in an attempt to evade her collection efforts. She served a notice of levy, writ of execution, and related documents to The Game and Wack 100 in June 2024.

The Game, however, denies any wrongdoing or knowledge of the service. In court filings, he stated, “No individual delivered any court papers to me on August 22, 2024, at any location. I ultimately became aware of the Order to Show Cause Why Order for Sale of Dwelling Should Not Be Made from media reports about it.”

Last month, The Game filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the Order for Sale of Dwelling and instruct the Marshal to release the levy on his property.

A Fight Far From Over

Rainey’s attempts to seize the Calabasas property come after years of unsuccessful efforts to collect the multimillion-dollar judgment. Her case against The Game, stemming from the 2015 lawsuit, has cast a shadow over the rapper’s legal and financial affairs.

The January court date will determine whether Rainey can move forward with the sale of The Game’s home or if the rapper will succeed in protecting his property.

As the legal battle unfolds, The Game remains resolute in his stance, refusing to concede to Rainey’s claims or pay the judgment, asserting his innocence throughout the ordeal.

Source: AllHipHop

