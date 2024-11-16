The Game Defends Mike Tyson After Jake Paul Fight, Slams Critics

Spread the love

Following Mike Tyson’s eight-round fight with Jake Paul, The Game has spoken out in defense of the legendary boxer, slamming the critics who have been quick to diminish Tyson’s performance.

On Friday night, Tyson, 58, stepped into the ring with YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who is more than 30 years younger than him. Despite the age gap, Tyson fought bravely, making it through all eight rounds of the bout in front of a sold-out stadium. While the fight ended with Paul winning by unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73), Tyson’s resilience has been met with harsh criticism from some online commentators, many of whom disparaged his performance.

However, rapper and long-time Tyson supporter, The Game, was not among the detractors. Taking to social media after the fight, he shared a passionate post defending the boxing icon.

“I see all these weird celebrities saying Mike looked bad, this was sad & disgusting etc. Y’all goofy,” The Game wrote. “I saw a 58-year-old legend go 8 rounds with a 27-year-old in front of the world in a sold-out football stadium and walk away with 20 million dollars, his dignity & yet another achievement he said was only for HIM. I’m proud of you, champ!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential)

The Game continued, highlighting Tyson’s lasting impact on his life: “@MikeTyson you were my hero as a child & nothing has changed since then for me! Thank you for your contribution to the culture then & now.”

Tyson, known as “Iron Mike” and “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” made history as the youngest heavyweight champion ever at the age of 20. His legendary career, which began in 1986, was filled with dominance in the ring, as well as controversy, such as the infamous ear-biting incident with Evander Holyfield in 1997. Tyson’s achievements are still celebrated today, despite the ups and downs throughout his personal and professional life.

After the fight, Tyson reflected on the experience, saying, “I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself. I’m not one of those guys that looks to please the world. I’m just happy with what I can do.”

Paul, who won the bout with a clear scorecard, praised Tyson’s legacy, calling him an “icon” and a “legend.” In a show of respect, Paul and Tyson embraced after the fight. “I wanted to give fans a show,” Paul said afterward. “But I didn’t want to hurt someone who didn’t need to be hurt.”

Though the event was criticized by some as a “cash grab masquerading as a sporting event,” The Game’s defense of Tyson emphasizes the boxer’s enduring legacy, regardless of the outcome of this exhibition match. Tyson’s career, his influence on the sport, and his ability to step back into the ring after years of retirement still command respect.

As Tyson continues to inspire through his candidness and transformation, The Game’s post serves as a reminder that legends like Tyson should be celebrated, not criticized.

Source: All HipHop

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...