News Ticker

Taylor Swift Shows in Vienna Canceled After Terror Plot Arrest

August 7, 2024 Staff Reporter Entertainment 0

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 27: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Olympiastadion on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) (Thomas Niedermueller/Photographer: Thomas Niedermuell)
Spread the love

(Bloomberg) — Taylor Swift shows planned for this week have been cancelled in Vienna after Austrian police said they had arrested two people with a suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.

The shows have been cancelled due to the Austrian government confirming the planned terror attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, concert organizer Barracuda Music said on its website. A government spokesman said the decision was made by the organizer.

Taylor Swift was scheduled to perform three shows in Vienna as part of her Eras Tour on Thursday-Saturday before the last European performances in London.




Copyright © 2024 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!