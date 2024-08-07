Taylor Swift Shows in Vienna Canceled After Terror Plot Arrest

Spread the love

(Bloomberg) — Taylor Swift shows planned for this week have been cancelled in Vienna after Austrian police said they had arrested two people with a suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.

The shows have been cancelled due to the Austrian government confirming the planned terror attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, concert organizer Barracuda Music said on its website. A government spokesman said the decision was made by the organizer.

Taylor Swift was scheduled to perform three shows in Vienna as part of her Eras Tour on Thursday-Saturday before the last European performances in London.

