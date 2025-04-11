Taylor Swift Issues Cease-and-Desist to Kanye West Over Explicit Claims in Viral Tweets

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Pop superstar Taylor Swift has reportedly issued a cease-and-desist letter to rapper and designer Kanye West after a series of explosive and sexually explicit tweets, in which he alleged that Swift engaged in a threesome with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles — without his knowledge or inclusion.

The tweets, posted from Kanye’s verified account, quickly went viral, sparking outrage and disbelief from fans across the internet. In the now-deleted posts, West wrote, “IM MAD I HAVEN’T FED TAYLOR SWIFT … YET 😅,”* and followed it up with another tweet stating, “I KNOW TAYLOR LIKE HOW THE F HE KNOW THAT.”*

The most inflammatory post, however, came when West tweeted:

“I’ll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f**ed Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me… ON EVEYTTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”*

Following the explosive series of tweets, Taylor Swift’s legal team reportedly sent a formal cease-and-desist to West, demanding he immediately refrain from making any further comments or insinuations about Swift’s private life. A source close to Swift confirmed that the letter cited “defamatory and sexually explicit content” as the basis for the action and warned of potential legal consequences should West continue.

Swift herself has remained silent on the substance of the claims, neither confirming nor denying the allegations. However, the cease-and-desist makes clear that she views West’s statements as harmful and unfounded.

Legal experts note that the letter is a strong signal that Swift is prepared to take further action if the situation escalates.

“This isn’t just a celebrity spat — when you make explicit claims about someone’s sex life publicly, especially when they’re unproven and damaging, you’re opening yourself to a potential defamation suit,” said media attorney Rachel Mendelson.

Kanye West has not responded publicly to the cease-and-desist, nor have his representatives made any official comment.

This latest controversy is another chapter in the long and tumultuous history between West and Swift, whose relationship has swung between public feuds and brief reconciliations since the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident.

As of now, the tweets have been taken down, but screenshots continue to circulate widely. Swift fans, meanwhile, have rallied online in support of the singer, using hashtags such as #ProtectTaylorSwift and #EnoughIsEnough to call out what they describe as misogyny and harassment.

Whether West will heed the legal warning or double down remains to be seen, but the fallout from his posts is already reverberating across the entertainment world.

