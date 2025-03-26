T.I. & Tiny Harris Win Defamation Case as Judge Dismisses Lawsuit

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, have secured a legal victory after a federal judge dismissed a long-standing defamation lawsuit against them.

The case, brought by Sabrina Peterson in 2021, was officially thrown out by a Los Angeles court on Monday, March 24, after Peterson failed to advance her claims.

Peterson had accused the celebrity couple of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy, alleging they damaged her reputation after she publicly claimed that T.I. had once threatened her with a firearm. She further asserted that the Harrises had engaged in a social media campaign to discredit her, which she said caused emotional harm and professional setbacks.

Judge Rules Against Peterson

During Monday’s hearing, Los Angeles County Judge Michael Shultz made it clear that Peterson faced serious legal consequences.

“There’s a possibility of you going to jail. Anything you say could be used against you,” the judge warned.

Peterson was in court for a contempt hearing over her failure to pay more than $96,000 in legal fees owed to T.I. and Tiny. She testified that the amount represented nearly half of her annual earnings and insisted she had not intended to violate any court orders.

Despite her arguments, Judge Shultz ultimately dismissed the case, stating:

“It’s been four years and 24 days. The court finds that plaintiff has failed to prosecute this case.”

Origins of the Lawsuit

Peterson initially filed her lawsuit in March 2021, claiming that after she went public with her firearm allegation against T.I., the rapper and his wife retaliated by publicly attacking her credibility. She also made additional explosive accusations, insinuating that the couple had been involved in drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women.

Peterson further alleged that T.I. and Tiny made defamatory remarks about her mental health and character in an effort to undermine her claims. However, after years of legal battles, the case failed to gain traction, ultimately leading to its dismissal.

T.I.’s Countersuit Against Peterson Moves Forward

Meanwhile, T.I. has filed a separate federal defamation lawsuit against Peterson, accusing her of spreading false claims that he was under federal investigation for sex trafficking.

At a recent hearing, a judge warned the rapper that his lawsuit could be dismissed if he failed to properly serve Peterson with legal documents. However, T.I.’s legal team confirmed during Monday’s court proceedings that she had officially been served that day.

With the dismissal of Peterson’s lawsuit, the focus now shifts to the rapper’s countersuit, which could mark the next legal chapter in this ongoing feud.

Source: AllHipHop

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...