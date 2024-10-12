T.I. Announces Retirement from Live Performances Following $71 Million Lawsuit Win

Spread the love

NEW YORK, has declared that he is stepping away from performing on stage, a decision that coincides with his recent victory in a significant lawsuit. The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., announced this career shift while enjoying a day out in New York City with fellow artists Young Dro and Hustle Gang.

During the outing, T.I. explained that his decision to retire from live performances is primarily driven by his desire to focus on his comedy career. He has spent years working in stand-up comedy, aiming to shed the label of a novelty act. With this transition, he plans to capitalize on his comedic endeavors.

The hip-hop star, according to TMZ, recently celebrated a major legal triumph when dollmaker MGA Entertainment was found guilty of infringing on the branding of his teen pop group, the OMG Girlz. The jury awarded T.I. a staggering $71 million in damages, further fueling his confidence in pursuing new creative projects.

T.I. is not completely stepping away from the entertainment industry. He revealed that filming for a new movie will begin next week, signaling a shift toward writing, directing, and producing in the near future. “Expect a whole lotta writing, directing, and producing in my future!” he stated enthusiastically.

For his fans in Atlanta, T.I. announced that his final live performance will take place at the 96.1 The Beat radio station’s Jingle Ball holiday concert. The event, which he referred to as his “last working gig,” will also feature performances from Saweetie, Sexyy Red, The Kid Laroi, and Tinashe.

While T.I. insists this marks the end of his live performances, history shows that many artists have difficulty sticking to retirement plans. Nevertheless, his upcoming movie projects and comedy career appear to hold significant promise as he embarks on this new chapter. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how T.I. balances his legacy as a performer with his aspirations in film and comedy.