Suge Knight’s Lawyer Condemns Judge’s Decision to Uphold 28-Year Sentence

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County judge has denied Suge Knight’s latest bid to overturn his 28-year prison sentence, rejecting his appeal as both untimely and insincere, according to Rolling Stone.

In a ruling issued on Tuesday, March 4, Judge Laura F. Priver dismissed Knight’s request for a writ of habeas corpus, citing delayed filing and lack of legal merit. The former Death Row Records mogul, who is serving time for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run, had argued that multiple obstacles—prison conditions, inadequate legal support, COVID-19, and blindness in one eye—prevented him from filing sooner.

However, the court ruled that Knight had been able to submit other legal motions during that period, undermining his claims.

“It is clear that the petitioner was not as isolated or as helpless to act as he wishes this court to believe,” Judge Priver wrote in her decision. “He was able to file the writ in a timely manner had he chosen to do so.”

Knight’s Lawyer Calls Ruling a Violation of Rights

Knight’s lawyer, David Kenner, sharply criticized the decision, calling it “shocking and unconscionable.”

“I think the court has grossly erred in the decision it rendered. I think it is legally improper and the court did not follow the law,” Kenner told AllHipHop.

Kenner vowed to appeal the ruling by filing a writ of mandate with the appellate court, arguing that Knight deserves an evidentiary hearing.

“She is unilaterally deciding to believe the [district attorney] while disregarding Mr. Knight’s account,” Kenner added. “This is a violation of every constitutional right he has, which, unfortunately, is nothing new in his case.”

He further described the situation as one of the worst examples of prosecutorial and judicial interference he had ever witnessed, comparing Knight’s restricted legal access to detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

Background of the Case

Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2018 after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter for a hit-and-run outside Tam’s Burgers in Compton, California. The incident, which occurred during the production of the N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton, resulted in the death of Terry Carter and injuries to Cle “Bone” Sloan.

Prosecutors accused Knight of using his truck as a deadly weapon, while Knight claimed he acted in self-defense, saying he was ambushed and feared for his life.

His lengthy sentence was influenced by California’s three-strikes law, which imposes harsher penalties for repeat offenders. Originally facing murder, attempted murder, and hit-and-run charges, Knight accepted a plea deal to avoid a possible life sentence. He received 22 years for voluntary manslaughter and an additional six years due to his prior violent felony convictions.

As his legal team prepares to challenge the ruling, Knight remains incarcerated, continuing to fight for a reduced sentence.

Source: AllHipHop

