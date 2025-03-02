Suge Knight Claims He Slapped Jermaine Dupri Over Unpaid Debt to Bow Wow

Spread the love

Former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight has made explosive claims about a past altercation with music producer Jermaine Dupri, alleging that he once slapped him over an unpaid debt related to rapper Bow Wow.

In a recent interview with Art of Dialogue, the incarcerated music mogul recounted a heated encounter that reportedly took place after Bow Wow left Dupri’s So So Def label for Death Row Records. Knight claimed he refused to take money from Bow Wow or his mother and insisted that the outstanding amount be settled by either Dupri or rapper Snoop Dogg.

Knight Confronts Dupri at Fatburger

According to Knight, fate led him to an unexpected meeting with Dupri at a Fatburger restaurant, where he decided to confront him about the debt.

“The lord delivered Jermaine Dupri to me,” Knight recalled.

Tensions escalated as Knight demanded that Dupri pay what he allegedly owed. Knight claimed he warned Dupri, saying, “I’mma tell you one more time, what’s brackin’,” before delivering a slap to the side of Dupri’s head.

However, Knight insisted the slap was not meant to inflict serious harm but rather to send a message.

“It wasn’t one of those… somebody get slapped so hard they slide down the street,” he explained. “But it was something that made you get your attention.”

Joe Jackson’s Intervention

Following the alleged incident, Knight claimed Dupri sought help from Joe Jackson, the father of pop icon Michael Jackson and a close friend of Knight.

Jackson reportedly called Knight and urged him to back off.

“He asked me to give my word that I wouldn’t beat the s*** out of Jermaine Dupri,” Knight said.

Knight agreed but admitted he couldn’t resist one last act of intimidation—pouring a cup of coffee over Dupri’s head. Despite his actions, he later expressed some regret.

“I shouldn’t have did that to Jermaine Dupri,” he said, before adding a final jab: “I got to leave the little people alone, man. That ain’t right.”

Jermaine Dupri Responds

Dupri, however, appears to be dismissing Knight’s version of events.

After catching wind of the claims, Dupri took to Instagram Stories to respond indirectly. He reposted a 2024 interview with former Death Row Records general manager and head of security Reggie Wright Jr., who denied that Knight had ever slapped Dupri or music mogul Diddy.

The interview, titled “I Told You Suge Knight Didn’t Slap Diddy and Jermaine Dupri! People Lie for Views!”, suggests Knight’s story may not be entirely truthful.

With Knight behind bars, his claims remain unverified, but the latest allegations add another chapter to the long history of controversy surrounding the former Death Row CEO.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...