Suge Knight Alleges Ray J and Snoop Dogg’s Involvement in Whitney Houston and Tupac’s Deaths

LOS ANGELES – Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight has made explosive allegations implicating Ray J and Snoop Dogg in the deaths of Whitney Houston and Tupac Shakur.

The claims were made during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, where Knight also addressed accusations linking him to the death of TLC member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.

Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, dismissed speculation that he had any involvement in Lopes’ fatal 2002 car crash in Honduras.

“When it comes to the part where you talk about Left Eye had a problem and she died because of me, that’s a lie,” Knight stated firmly.

However, the interview took a shocking turn when Knight shifted focus to Ray J, alleging that the R&B singer played a role in Whitney Houston’s tragic passing in 2012.

“She just used the term that Brandy’s little brother [Ray J] was bringing me drugs and doing drugs with me,” Knight claimed. “Brandy’s little brother was trying to kiss me and do drugs with me. Next thing you know, she’s dead.”

Suge Knight says Ray J was involved in Whitney Houston’s death and reveals he has recorded phone calls from Ray J telling him that Snoop Dogg told him he was involved in 2Pac’s murder. (🎥 The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/D4rHxzdtya — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 18, 2025

The former music executive then turned his accusations toward Snoop Dogg, asserting that the West Coast rap legend admitted to financially backing Tupac Shakur’s murder.

“You brag about all these phone calls recorded,” Knight alleged. “You brag about how Snoop told you he was part of the people who put bread to kill Pac.”

Knight further insisted that Snoop Dogg had a direct hand in Hip-Hop’s most infamous murder, reinforcing his long-standing belief that Tupac’s assassination in 1996 was orchestrated from within the industry.

“Snoop was involved in killing Hip-Hop’s best all-time artist,” he claimed. “You [Ray J] were involved in killing the best female vocalist that ever did it, Whitney Houston.”

The former mogul ended his tirade by accusing Ray J of exploiting controversy to maintain his relevance.

“To get your ratings to go up for Love & Hip Hop or whatever the f* that is, talk about that,”** Knight said. “That alone speaks volumes.”

Knight’s bombshell accusations have ignited fresh debates within the Hip-Hop community, with neither Ray J nor Snoop Dogg publicly responding to the claims.

Watch the full interview clip above.

Source: AllHipHop

