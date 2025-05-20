Suge Knight Alleges Diddy May Tamper with Jury, Predicts Trump Pardon if Convicted

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Marion “Suge” Knight, the former Death Row Records boss currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, has made explosive claims regarding Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing federal sex trafficking trial, suggesting the Bad Boy mogul could attempt to manipulate jurors and may receive a presidential pardon from Donald Trump if convicted.

Knight made the comments during a phone interview with NewsNation’s CUOMO on Tuesday evening, just hours after Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, gave emotional testimony referencing Knight’s name.

“Puffy’s not a dummy,” Knight said. “I’m sure somebody’s going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them. That’s all you need is one.”

Knight’s comments come as Diddy faces mounting legal troubles in connection with a sprawling investigation into alleged sex trafficking and abuse. Knight alleged that Combs has powerful connections and influence that could potentially sway legal proceedings in his favour.

“He’s got enough influence,” Knight said, implying that Diddy may have longstanding ties and “favours by the government” he could call upon.

Adding another layer of controversy, Knight predicted that should Diddy be convicted, former President Donald Trump would likely step in with a pardon.

“Trump’s gonna pardon him,” Knight declared. “I think he’s going to be alright.”

The interview followed Cassie Ventura’s courtroom testimony earlier that day, in which she described a chilling incident involving Diddy and Knight. Ventura recounted being at one of Diddy’s Los Angeles residences during what she described as a “freak-off” when Combs learned that Knight was nearby at Mel’s Diner.

“We quickly packed up and headed there,” she told the court. “I was panicking, begging him, ‘Please don’t do anything reckless.’”

According to Ventura, Diddy and a bodyguard—both dressed in black and armed—left the property, though he never disclosed what happened upon his return.

Knight, reacting to the testimony, said he didn’t remember the specific incident but confirmed he was a regular patron at Mel’s Diner.

“I don’t think Cassie is in a situation where she has to lie,” he added. “I don’t think she’s in a situation where she’s got to worry anymore.”

The claims by Knight have added another dramatic twist to an already high-profile and controversial legal saga involving one of hip-hop’s most influential figures. Diddy has denied all allegations and has yet to publicly respond to Knight’s latest remarks.

As the federal case unfolds, the intersection of celebrity, politics, and power continues to dominate headlines—raising questions not only about justice but about who wields it.

Source: AllHipHop

Like this: Like Loading...