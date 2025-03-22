Soulja Boy Faces Shocking Abuse Allegations in Civil Trial Testimony

Spread the love

Santa Monica, CA – Rapper Soulja Boy is facing explosive allegations of rape, assault, and kidnapping as his former assistant, identified as Jane Doe, delivered emotional testimony in a civil trial this week.

Testifying in a Santa Monica courtroom on March 19 and 20, Doe detailed a horrific pattern of abuse that allegedly took place between December 2018 and late 2020 while she worked for the rapper. She is now suing Soulja Boy for sexual assault, labor law violations, and false imprisonment.

According to Courthouse News Service, Doe recounted instances where the rapper repeatedly raped and assaulted her, often threatening her and her family’s safety. She claimed Soulja Boy knew her mother’s address and warned her that he could “send shooters” if she ever tried to leave or report the abuse.

The lawsuit further alleges that the rapper locked Doe in rooms without food, water, or even a mattress, subjecting her to extreme isolation and control.

One of the most disturbing incidents described in court involved a sexually explicit video.

“He took a video of me that I wasn’t too proud of, sexually,” Doe testified. “On one occasion, he punched me in the lip and busted it. Then he made me perform oral on him while he recorded it. Afterward, he hit me for getting blood on his penis.”

Doe further alleged that Soulja Boy used this recording as blackmail to control her.

Soulja Boy’s attorney, Rickey Ivie, dismissed the allegations, arguing that the relationship between the rapper and Doe was romantic but tumultuous. Ivie also claimed that Soulja Boy never formally employed Doe as an assistant, suggesting she was not a victim but a scorned former partner.

However, this is not the first time Soulja Boy has faced accusations of abuse. In previous legal battles, multiple women have accused the rapper of violence, intimidation, and misconduct.

The trial, which began on March 13, 2025, is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with more witnesses and evidence set to be presented. If found liable, Soulja Boy could face substantial financial penalties and further damage to his already controversial reputation.

As the case unfolds, the entertainment industry will be watching closely to see whether Doe’s allegations lead to legal repercussions for the rapper, or if the defense will succeed in discrediting her claims.

Source: AllHipHop

