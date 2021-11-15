Somizi Mhlongo says he is not gay but pansexual and open to dating women

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that he is pansexual. The star, who has always identified himself as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, made the revelation on “The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest”.

Somizi was a guest on the show where the duo, who are very good friends, prepared a meal together and had an honest chat about life. Cassper and Somizi discussed the effects of the lockdown on their careers, the early days of Somizi’s career and fatherhood. Their conversation turned to the public’s interest in Somizi’s sexuality. The former “Idols SA” judge told Cassper that he is tired of the public’s curiosity.

He also addressed the long-discussed topic of his having had a child with a woman. Somizi became a father after a brief relationship with actress Palesa Madisakwane when he was younger. The pair had a daughter whom they named Bahumi.

When asked by Cassper how, as a gay man, he fathered a child, Somizi said he was not gay. “Even the baby mama knows that when she told me she liked me, I told her I was gay. She said I was lying and she tested me. I decided to go for it and that’s how it happened. “I was transparent from the onset. I hate always explaining myself. I am not gay, I am a pansexual, I am attracted to whoever I’m attracted to at the time. So even if I meet a beautiful woman now, I’d date her,” he said.

Pansexuality is sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity. Pansexual people may refer to themselves as gender-blind, asserting that gender and sex are not determining factors in their romantic or sexual attraction to others. Watch below:

Somizi is currently going through a very public divorce from his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

