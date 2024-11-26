Social Media Meltdown: Drake Faces Backlash Over Legal Complaint Against Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Spread the love

Canadian rapper Drake has sparked controversy after filing a lawsuit accusing Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify of inflating streaming numbers for Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us.” The legal move has ignited a fierce online debate, with fans and critics weighing in on its implications for the music industry.

In a legal complaint filed on Monday, November 25, Drake claimed UMG and Spotify engaged in “covertly and illegally” boosting the streaming numbers for Lamar’s song. He alleged that the companies manipulated streaming platforms and airwaves to saturate the market with the track and accused UMG of reducing its licensing fees by 30% to support the song’s performance.

Drake’s complaint has drawn widespread attention on social media, with many questioning his motives. Critics pointed out that instead of addressing the lyrical accusations made against him in Lamar’s diss tracks, Drake targeted the record label and streaming services.

The lawsuit has triggered a wave of reactions online. Many users criticised Drake for taking legal action instead of responding to the allegations directly.

“Drake is suing, but not for the accusations? I…,” tweeted one user, sharing their disbelief. Others argued that Drake himself has benefited from alleged industry practices such as inflated streaming numbers.

“This is Drake’s official exit from hip-hop. He can’t ever recover from this. It’s over,” another user posted.

Some pointed to past claims by Pusha T, who alleged that UMG had inflated Drake’s streaming numbers, suggesting the rapper may not be as innocent as he portrays himself.

Amid the backlash, some commentators focused on the potential broader impact of Drake’s lawsuit. By shedding light on alleged manipulative practices within the music industry, the case could set a precedent benefiting all artists.

“Drake will lose the internet and the ‘rap fans’ at the moment, but this lawsuit has the potential to have ramifications that’ll benefit all artists,” wrote one observer.

Others highlighted the ethical concerns of UMG allegedly lowering licensing fees for a song it supported, with some calling for greater transparency in the relationship between labels and streaming platforms.

In response, UMG issued a statement dismissing Drake’s claims as “offensive and untrue.” A company representative added, “Fans choose the music they want to hear. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask that fact.”

As the controversy unfolded, social media was flooded with memes mocking Drake’s legal move. From accusations of dodging accountability to jokes about his handling of rap battles, the internet has been ruthless.

“This has truly been an incredible year to be a Drake hater,” one user quipped.

While the lawsuit has yet to reach court, its fallout has already stirred debates about ethics, industry practices, and accountability in the music business. Drake’s decision to pursue legal action rather than respond to Lamar’s diss tracks could redefine his image in the industry, with critics and supporters watching closely.

The case also raises questions about the transparency of streaming platforms and the influence of major labels in shaping the music landscape—a debate that is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

